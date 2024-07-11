Barbados Kickstart Rush wins first match in 2024 Rush Fest Football Tournament

Playing in the 2024 Rush Fest International Football Tournament at the Trailwinds Sports Complex in Denver, Colorado, the Barbados Kickstart Rush under-13 team started their journey with a 3-1 victory over Rush Alaska on Monday

Barbados: Playing in the 2024 Rush Fest International Football Tournament at the Trailwinds Sports Complex in Denver, Colorado, the Barbados Kickstart Rush under-13 team started their journey with a 3-1 victory over Rush Alaska on Monday.

Brent Lashley was responsible for two goals in that match while Aamir Layne scored the third goal.

On Tuesday the boys, the only Caribbean team participating in the event continued their winning ways with a 6-1 demolition of Wisconsin/Virginia Rush. Layne scored twice in this game with Lashley, Atticus Corbin, Blake Corbin and Jonathan Andrews scored one goal each.

Later in the afternoon. Kickstart Rush made it three consecutive wins when they took down North Denver/Washington 5-0. This time it Milan Maynard scored four goals while Blake Corbin added one goal.

The Kickstart boys take a rest on Wednesday, resuming on Thursday.

Rush Fest is an annual event that brings together Under-12 boys’ and girls’ teams and players from Rush clubs across the United States of America and around the world.

It started in 2008 with 12 teams an today over 48 teams are in attendance for the event which lasts a week and which also offers training sessions, classroom sessions, and a host of social events in one of the most unique soccer events anywhere in the country.

