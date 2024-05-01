Bahamian MP Cornish accused of raping and spitting on ex-girlfriend’s face

The ex-girlfriend of North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish accused him of spitting on her face after having non-consensual sex in the Bahamas.

Bahamas: The ex-girlfriend of North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish accused him of spitting on her face after having non-consensual sex in the Bahamas. She took the case to court on Monday morning and asserted that Cornish pried her legs open and allegedly forced himself on her.

The ex-girlfriend, whose name will be hidden to protect her identity as an alleged rape victim, was the first witness to take the stand as the Supreme Court case got underway. She added that on March 24, 2023, she and Cornish were in an Airbnb in the Stapledon area, where they were sitting on the couch in the living room.

She alleged that she was on a call and when she said something Cornish did not like, he, quote, flew into a rage. She added that he went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and attempted to stab her. She also alleged that Cornish placed the knife on her throat.

She continued to testify that later that night, she was lying in bed when Cornish entered the room, turned her over, and had sex with her against her will. Afterward, she mentioned that Cornish spat in her face before leaving.

When Basil Cumberbatch, who represents the Crown, asked her what she meant by having sex against her will, the witness said his genitals entered hers. The witness also clarified that on April 4, 2023, Cornish pried her legs apart to rape her in her own residence in Cooperstown, Abaco.

She continued that Cornish came to her home after she did not answer her phone due to being on a call with a friend in Canada. She also explained that Cornish pushed her into her bedroom where he forcibly removed her pants and underwear. She noted that she resisted by clamping her legs together.

The statement of the victim also stated that while she and Cornish were sitting in her yard, he got upset and stabbed her in the eye multiple times with his finger. She also cited that same day, while they were in his vehicle, he threatened her.

In addition to that, Prosecution questioned why she didn’t report the first incident. She responded that she did not want to embarrass him and that they were in a relationship.

Notably, Cornish is charged with two counts of rape, one count of assault, and one count of threats of death. He pled not guilty to the charges last year.