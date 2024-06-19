Antigua: Man rapes 14-year-old cousin, to be sentenced after four years

A 34-year-old man has raped his 14-year-old cousin in Antigua and Barbuda and the court held him guilty of the crime

Antigua and Barbuda: A 34-year-old man has raped his 14-year-old cousin in Antigua and Barbuda and the court held him guilty of the crime. While receiving all proves against the man, Justice Ann-Marie Smith in the court announced that the person will be sentenced on July 19, 2024.

Notably, the decision of the punishment has been given after four years of the incident as the girl was rapped on August 1, 2020. As per the reports, then 31 years old man entered in the room of then 13-year-old girl and engaged in sexual intercourse with her.

However, the incident shattered the girl and made her left the house without telling anyone. After four days, the girl was found and upon asking, she informed her parents about the incident. Her parents confronted her about leaving the house and decided to file report against that man.

After the filing of the report, the investigation on the matter was started by the police officials of Antigua and Barbuda who arrested the accused. The man was probed where he declined all the rape allegation and put forth his own statements.

As per the accused, he entered into the room of the girl, but left immediately after noticing that the girl was not wearing underwear. Despite his claims, the court has held him guilty of raping the girl child and decided to sentence him with the punishment which will be declared on July 19, 2024.

Court ordered that after given final reading to all presented proves and statement, the sentencing has been postponed to July 19, 2024.

The incident has raised several concerns about the safety and security of the girls in Antigua and Barbuda as people stated demanding proper punishment for the accused. As per the netizens, if the girls of this age are not safe in the country, then how come others would feel secure in this type of environment.

Netizens also criticized the government for taking huge time in passing the judgement and sentencing the accused.