Iona makes inaugural visit to St Kitts, brings 3k passengers

St Kitts and Nevis: The inaugural visit of P&O Cruises’ one of the largest ships, Iona brought over 3000 passengers in St Kitts and Nevis on Saturday (February 1, 2025). The vessel added another cruise ship to the fleet for 2024/2025 season, aiming to enhance tourism as well as economic growth.

As one of the largest cruise ships in the world, Iona featured the thousands of passengers who explored beauty and cultural richness of St Kitts and Nevis. Tourists with pre-packed tours visited several hotspot destinations of the country, embracing the beauty and natural offerings of the country.

Welcome Ceremony

The passengers of the vessel explored Port Zante where they offered exclusive offerings, experiencing beauty and cultural richness. It enhanced the tourists' experience of the passengers, creating new business and income opportunities for the locals.

Passengers celebrated the milestone and historical arrival of the cruise ship at Port Zante with an enhanced welcome ceremony. They have exchanged traditional plaque between the tourism officials and the captain of Iona, which is considered as the enhanced step in their commitment to world-class tourism.

Local economic growth

The arrival of the thousands of passengers toured hotspot destinations of St Kitts and Nevis, providing business to several tour operators and tour guides. Taxi drivers and hoteliers have also expanded their footprints while getting business opportunities from the passengers who arrived in St Kitts and Nevis from across the globe.

Local shop owners and small businesses also sell their products and enhance their market by exposing natural offerings to the global tourists.

Earlier, St Kitts and Nevis welcomed four cruise ships in one day that brought over 10,000 passengers at Port Zante.