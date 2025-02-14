Child raises alarm at Antiguan School after spotting suspicious man

Police arrived at an Antiguan primary school on Wednesday to investigate a suspicious man, who was detained by security after an alarm was raised by staff.

Antigua and Barbuda: A child raised an alarm at the Golden Grove Primary School after spotting a suspicious man who has strained relationship with his mother. The alarm has created chaos in the school, prompting authorities to take their precautionary measures to avoid any mishap.

Police reached the spot to began the investigation, the man was taken into custody by the security officials of the school. He was stopped by security at the Primary School on Wednesday after the alarm was raised and the staff people called the police to manage the situation.

Police searched and investigated the man thoroughly but failed to find anything suspicious in his behaviour and motives. They also outlined that the man was not found with a weapon, however, it was mentioned that he possessed the weapon, but police did not locate anything similar to that.

During the investigation, the man noted that he wanted to meet the child to know about the whereabouts of his mother as he was unable to reach her. However, police stopped him meeting with the child due to security concerns and the school officials responded to the situation quickly to ensure that the situation did not escalate and remain under control.

After the entire investigation, police decided to release that suspicious man as they did not find any evidence against him, making no point of having him in the custody. The man also told that the police he was not meant to hurt the child, he just wanted to know about his mom due to their personal relationship.

The child’s mother also reached the school and took his child along with her without any mishap in the school. Education officials also toured the school and know about the entire situation. They also spoke with the staff and analyzed the security concerns of the students on the campus.

The investigation into the matter has been launched by the police.