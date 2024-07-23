Activists demand #Ban Israel from Paris Olympics 2024

A protest has been launched by Pro Palestine advocates in light of the upcoming Paris Olympics which are going to start soon. The protestors are demanding to ban Israel from the upcoming event.

A global event has been initiated to ban Israel in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 due to its actions in Gaza strip. The protest has been launched by the Pro-Palestine advocates who launched the hashtag #BanIsraelFromParisOlympics on social media.

“Celebrating the human values of the Olympics contradicts Israel’s oppressive and genocidal practices against the Palestinians,” stated the campaigners. “How do we celebrate human values while human rights are being brutally violated?” the campaigners stated that excluding Israel from the Olympics is a demand which is supported by everyone who value justice and humanity.

Reportedly, protests have been started in several European countries, including France and Switzerland, in front of the international Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters. The protests demonstrate a widespread call on the Israeli players to be banned from the contest. Reports are that activists are claiming the participation of Israel marks the violation of Olympic values of peace, Solidarity and respect.

Some of the campaigners also stated that preventing Russia and Belarus to participate in the previous Olympics and let Israel to participate this year showcase their double standards. Apparently, Russia and Belarus were held back previously due to the country’s involvements in war at Ukraine.

The Palestine Olympic Committee on Monday stated that they sent a letter to the IOC chief Thomas Bach asking him to ban Israel from Paris Olympics, highlighting the bombings in Gaza. the letter further discussed that the Palestinian athletes, specifically those in Gaza has suffered a lot as they have denied safe passage due to the ongoing conflict.

The authorities further indicated that approximately 400 Palestinian athletes have been killed and the sports facilities have also been destroyed. However, the IOC has not officially issued an official statement regarding the ‘Ban Israel from Paris Olympics’ campaign yet.

The Paris Olympics 2024 are scheduled to commence from 26th July 2024 and it will continue until August 11, 2024. This season, the opening ceremony will take place outside the sports venue, giving the occasion a new twist. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on the Seine River, with over 10,000 people accompanied by specially designed boats representing their respective countries.