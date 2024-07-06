16 to represent Barbados at Rush Fest Football Competition in Colorado

A team of 16 talented young footballers from Kickstart Rush Football Club is scheduled to leave the island tomorrow to participate in the Rush Fest football competition in Denver, Colorado

Barbados: A team of 16 talented young footballers from Kickstart Rush Football Club is scheduled to leave the island tomorrow to participate in the Rush Fest football competition in Denver, Colorado.

Rush Soccer is one of the largest youth soccer organisations in the world and Kickstart Rush represents the Caribbean arm of Rush. This will be the first time that an under-12 team from Barbados will participate in the Rush Festival.

However, an under-16 team from Kickstart Rush Barbados placed third last year in the Rush Cup and were impressive in their skills, talent and behaviour.

Ten year old Aiden Gill, will captain the team, while Omari Carter will be the vice captain. They will be joined by Brent Lashley, Milan Maynard, Cruz Harrison, Zavier Barker, Xander Alleyne, Finn Butler, Joshua Browne, Hugo Vermeulen, Avery Boyce, Atticus Corbin, Blake Corbin, Damari Haynes, Aamir Layne and Jonathan Andrews.

The coaches are Kickstart Rush’s Director Renaldo Gilkes and Cliff Gooding-Edghill. The manager is Sienna Gollop. This tournament will offer the boys opportunities to be exposed to some of the best soccer at that level and to be recognized for their talent.

Inspired by The St. Michael School’s ‘Glow Sports’ and the vibes she got from that event which she attended for the past few years, Akeri wanted to attend The St. Michael School which is also the alma mater of her mum Akela Lewis and her dad Romario Lewis.

In September Akeri would get her wish when she walks through the gates of the Martindales Road institution to begin her journey in secondary school.

Akeri who turns 11 later this month will graduate from Warrens Primary School on Saturday as one of their top students in the recent sitting of the 2024 common Entrance Examination. She received scores of 97 in Mathematics and 90 in English with an A in Composition to satisfy the requirements for her favoured school.

A former dancer with Pizazz Dance School Akeri is looking forward to continuing track and field and swimming at her new school.