All you need to know about records made by West Indies in T20 clash against Bangladesh

West Indies: Bangladesh won the first T20I match in the series against West Indies on Sunday at Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent and the Grenadines. The team secured victory by seven runs as West Indies failed to defend the target of 141 runs.

However, the match has still been recalled by the performance and records that were broken by the players of the West Indies. While starting the night with the first-ever drone show, the portraits of the national flag and the national heroes of St Vincent have been showcased.

During the drone show, the batting and bowling styles of the players have also been showcased in the sky with the portraits of historic places of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Records made by West Indies players

Rovman Powell, a skipper from West Indies played a powerful knock of 60 runs off 35 deliveries and scored his half-century. He made the momentum for the team and provided a platform to others to put a satisfactory total on the board.

Powell was well-supported by Romario Shepherd who made 22 runs off 17 deliveries and completed his 500-run milestone in the T20I format of cricket. It has increased its place in the table for the T20 cricket across the globe, providing a boost for his career.

The third record of the day of one of the highest partnerships on the eight wickets of the T20 cricket. Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd showcased class cricket on the field and secured the highest 8th wicket stand in the T20 format. They scored a partnership of 67 runs off 33 deliveries, marking a great comeback on the last wickets of West Indies.

West Indies vs Bangladesh

The match was won by Bangladesh with a comeback of Soumya Sarkar who made 43 runs off 32 balls and Shamim Hossain who made 27 runs off 13 deliveries. The player of the match was won by Mahedi Hasan who took four wickets in his four over spell and gave only 13 runs. He also contributed well with his batting and made 26 runs off 24 deliveries in the last wickets.

The bowlers from Bangladesh restricted West Indies on 140 runs as Hasan Mahmud took two wickets in his 3.5 over spell and 18 runs. While Taskin Ahmed also took two wickets in his four over spell and 28 runs.

Now, the second match will be held on December 19, 2024, with the live drone show at Arnos Vale Stadium.

Notably, the ODI series was won by West Indies with clean sweep victory as they defeated Bangladesh in all three matches.