Iconic Rapper DJ Unk dies aged 43: Wife pens a heartbroken note “our lives will never be same”

The iconic Atlanta rapper, DJ Unk who is best known for his blockbuster singles “Walk it out” and “2 step” has passed away at the age of 43. Following his death, the rapper’s wife Sherika Long-Patt has shared a heartbreaking note on her social media remembering her dead husband.

Sherika shared the note on her official Facebook account demanding respect and solidarity. ”Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband, and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.” she wrote.

Unk’s cause of death is not revealed by his family; however, it marks a shocking news to his fans and supporters. Notably following his death social media burst into condolences falling out for Sherika and her family.

A user named Keekee Cantrell under her post wrote, “Oh no, I am so sorry, sending love and prayers of strength and comfort for you and family.”

Another user named Antonesha Youngblood wrote, “Prayers to the family and most importantly his babies Jesus. Won’t be forgotten Mr. WALK IT OUT.”

Royal Angel, another user on Facebook wrote, “We still bump his music he made some bangers RIP man. Walk it Out was especially my favorite my condolences to the family.”

“Walk it Out (remix) stays in heavy rotation on my playlist. It remains one of my most listened-to songs every year. I play it so much my son, niece, and nephews play it on theirs now. I am saddened to hear this. May his soul rest in peace; condolences to his loved ones,” Yticcia Williams stated while extending her condolences.

Unk started his career in 1998, as he joined Dj entourage, which was a southern style DJ. However, he rose to fame with his chartbuster single, “Walk it out” which is still appreciated by almost every American.

He then released several other singles including ‘2 Step’ and ‘Hit the Dance Floor’ which made him a fan a favorite. However, his sudden death has acted as a shock to his fans, who are now mourning his death and remembering him from his music.