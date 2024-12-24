Restaurants, restrooms destroyed as Santa Cruz Wharf collapsed with strong waves

The tragedy took place in the afternoon, when the strong waves and high surf washed away the 150 feet long Santa Cruz wharf’s end, including a restroom and construction equipment.

The Santa Cruz Wharf collapsed in California on Monday December 23, 2024, following heavy surf and strong waves in the ocean, which led to three persons slipping in, who were rescued later.

As the waves struck the wharf, three people slipped into the ocean, however two of them were then rescued by the Santa Cruz fire department. Whereas the third one himself made it to safety on his own.

According to one of the eyewitnesses of the incident, the crew was standing near the Dolphin Restaurant, and two workers were standing at the wreckage when the incident took place.

Another eyewitness stated that debris began washing up near Seabright Beach. He also said that restroom building has also washed up on the beach.

According to them, when they were having lunch on the wharf, they were immediately warned to run for safety by the police officers as they called them to evacuate.

No fatality has been reported from the incident; however, the wharf is now closed permanently due to the damage. Many boaters were notably harmed from the incident, due to the debris and remains that washed away along the waves.

A user named Akira Kelly on social media stated that the whole tip where the wharf narrows has gone, which included the Dolphin Restaurant, restrooms and sea lion viewing points.

Robin Shepard, on the other hand extended his condolence as he wrote, “Oh my God I hope the people are OK. I’m so sad to hear this news. We’re here in California and of course I have loved ones in that area and a group in that area with family and friends and now I’m in Rancho Mirage California in the desert, so sorry to hear this sad news.”

Following this incident the National Weather Services of US issued a public safety alert, suggesting all residents to follow precautions and stay safe from the inclement weather conditions.

The alert also outlined a warning against entering flooded streets and waters near the coast. NWS also warned residents to not visit any beaches or coastal areas, as they said, “You are risking your life, if you are entering the waters.”