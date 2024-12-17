Anna Sedokova gives strange reaction to her ex-husband Janis Timma’s suicide

Following this heartbreaking incident, Anna Sedokova shared a statement on her social media through her Instagram story.

Written by Amara Campbell

2024-12-17 12:36:07

Anna Sedokova's reaction on her ex-husband's suicide

Janis Timma, the renowned Latvian Basketballer and ex-husband of famous Ukrainian singer and actress, Anna Sedokova has committed suicide.  

Following this heartbreaking incident, Anna Sedokova shared a statement on her social media through her Instagram story. As she spoke after the tragic incident took place, she surprisingly requested to not involve her and her children in the incident. 

“You know, all my life I’ve understood how people who have this happen in their lives can record stories. But now I ask you very much, please, I have a child, he is small, he should not know anything. You can’t imagine what kind of life I’ve been in; I’ve just lived in recent years. I should just save my child from this information. Please, if you can, don't experience anything. Please, I beg you very much.” Anna Sedokova stated. 

This is to be noted that Anna Sedokova and Jennis Timma were in a relationship for a long period. They tied their knots in 2020 and since then they have been widely applauded together.  

However, Anna Sedokova in 2024 stated a turmoil in their relationship and highlighted that she is in difficult times. The couple then filed for an official divorce earlier this year. 

Since their separation, the basketball player was often seen sharing his pain and struggles through social media. In one of his post, he also accused her wife as a “gold digger” and prioritizing money over the marriage.  

The suicide date of Janis Timma also falls on Anna Sedokova’s birthday further intensifying concerns over why the basketball player chose to die on her birthday.  

While the authorities are investigating the suicide case of Janis Timma, Anna Sedokova is being also dragged in the case as the last text on Janis Timma’s mobile phone was from her noting, “Call Back.” 

While no official revelations or statements have been passed by authorities yet, the investigations are going on to reveal the culprit behind Janis Timma’s death.  

