Two Aloha Air Cargo land at Piarco International Airport

Trinidad and Tobago: Two aircraft of Aloha Air Cargo touched down at the Piarco International Airport of Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday. The aircraft with green liveries have impressed the netizens and lauded the airlift sector of the country.

The first flight Boeing 767 of Aloha Air Cargo landed at Runway 10 of the airport, providing non-stop service to Trinidad and Tobago. The flight has provided a significant boost to the tourism sector and enhanced the connectivity with the global airline.

In addition to that, the second aircraft of the cargo carrier was the Boeing 767 which landed at the South Apron of the Piarco International Airport. Both aircraft have landed with several cargoes things and provide direct access to these materials to Trinidad and Tobago.

Aloha Air Cargo is considered the fast, convenient, economical, and reliable air cargo service throughout the state of Hawaii which is being used to provide cargo service to several other countries. As per the information, the aircraft is greater than 120 inches, less than 168 inches on any given side, and under 48 inches in height.

Notably, the aircraft of the cargo operator is up to the maximum weight of 5,000 lbs. The Air Cargo is known for pilots, mechanics, and the sales team. The efficient staff and the cargo airlines have been recognized for high maintenance as they worked to sustain the islands as well as other aviation topics such as the physics of flight, plane maintenance, flight ops, and various careers in aviation.

With several new programs, the cargo operator has worked to provide efficient service to the countries and fulfill a long-standing tradition that helps reflect the deep commitment toward the children’s education and future.

Trinidad and Tobago is known as one of the beautiful Caribbean destinations due to its beautiful beaches and other creative attractions. Tourists from across the globe visit the island nation with an aim to seek piece and harmony.