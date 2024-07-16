Tropical Wave Alert issued for Grenada

A tropical wave alert has been issued for Grenada due to the chances of the frequent showers and isolated thunderstorms over the next 2 days

Grenada: A tropical wave alert has been issued for Grenada due to the chances of the frequent showers and isolated thunderstorms over the next 2 days. The tropical wave has been approaching the country, creating the chances of heavy rainfall and flood-like situations.

At present, the axis which will include the red line is moving at a speed of 15 knots, creating the chance of isolated showers across the globe.

The latest satellite imagery outlined that most of the convective activity trails or is being produced behind the wave’s axis. The showers and thunderstorms will probably affect the island nation, causing the situation of the floods.

However, the situation has outlined that there are no warnings in effect for the state of Grenada at present. The Met Department added that this will continue to monitor the weather and will provide spicy weather with accurate and up-to-date information on the weather.

Notably, the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2024 began on June 1, 2024, and will run through November 30, 2024. Due to the season, Grenada has been hard hit by Hurricane Beryl which is the first hurricane season of the year.

Due to effect of Hurricane Beryl, Grenada lost 90% of its infrastructure including government properties houses and livelihoods of the citizens. The Beryl has also devastated the crops and the means of the livelihoods of the people of Grenada.

Notably, in midnight, the weather is likely to remain generally fair, becoming partly cloudy at times with possible isolated showers. Convective activities are also being produced ahead of the wave’s axis mainly in the vicinity of the islands.

However, there is a low chance of flooding/landslide, but precautions should be adopted as there is a possibility of the situation in the prone areas. The warning has still not been affected as there are chances of showers and possible thunderstorms which could approach Tropical Wave.