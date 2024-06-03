Trinidad traffic exercises: Police arrest four and issue penalties

Trinidad and Tobago: The police service department of Trinidad and Tobago released information about the traffic exercises conducted in Trinidad. The traffic exercises resulted in the arrest of four individuals for the offence of driving under the influence of alcohol. The exercises were focused on Driving Under the Influence and speed control, which were executed on Friday, 31 May and Saturday, 01 June.

As per the information provided by the police department, one of the major traffic exercises in Trinidad was conducted by the assigned officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Unit. The exercise was based on the Driving Under the Influence control, which was conducted on early Saturday, 01 June.

The responsible team of officers was on alert at multiple locations along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway between 02:00 am and 06:00 am. As per the reports, the officers on duty administered the breathalyser tests to the drivers driving along the highway. It is said that in total, eighteen suspected drivers were tested by the officers, among whom four drivers tested positive.

The four individuals who were driving under the influence of alcohol were arrested immediately by the officers on the spot. The identity of the offences is not confirmed now, anyhow, it is disclosed that the four individuals belong to the age category between 24 to 40. It is also confirmed in the report that the four suspects are from Siparia, Santa Flora, and San Fernando.

Another major traffic exercise was conducted in Trinidad by the officers from the Freeport Highway Patrol on Saturday, 01 June. The exercise was conducted by the responsible team with the intention of speed control from 12:00 am to 04:00 pm. The operation was launched at different locations which resulted in issuing twenty-two Electronic Fixed Penalty Notices in total against the motorists who were not obeying the speed limit.

Reportedly, a team of officers from the Barataria Police Station also conducted road traffic exercises in the North Eastern Division of Trinidad. The operation was initiated around 06:30 pm on Friday, 31 May, and went till 01:00 am on Saturday, 01 June. The exercise was focused on tackling various road traffic offences.

It is mentioned that the officers on duty issued multiple Fixed Penalty Notices in the locality against the suspect. The authorities also took action against the motorist who failed to place a five-year-old child in a child restraint in the vehicle. The driver was caught driving without the certification and valid inspection sticker. Among all these arrests and penalties being issued, the police department is urging people to follow road traffic rules to avoid accidents due to negligence.