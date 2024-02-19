Six booked by police for driving under influence in Trinidad

Police booked six in case of driving under the influence of alcohol in Trinidad during traffic exercises from 16 February to 18 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: The police officers booked six culprits and were charged in the case of driving under the influence of alcohol who were caught during the traffic rule exercises in the different parts of the island in San Juan and Port of Spain from Friday, 16 February to Sunday, 18 February.

As per the reports, the traffic operation against driving under the influence was conducted by the police officers of the Barataria Highway Patrol in San Juan, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad. The operation was conducted by the police officers on the day from 12:00 pm to 4:30 pm on 16 February.

In the first traffic rule operation, the police officers held one individual traveling on the highway. The driver was examined by the police officers after stopping. In the test, the driver was found driving under the influence of alcohol. The man was immediately arrested by the police officers and issued 34 notices of a fixed penalty and also charged with other related offenses.

The other stop and search traffic rule exercise was conducted by the police officers from the Highway Patrol Task Force on the day from 10:00 pm on 17 February to 2:00 am on 18 February. The driving under the influence operation was conducted along the Churchhill to Roosevelt Highway and Wrightson Road in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago.

Reportedly, in this operation, the police officers stopped and searched multiple vehicles among which the five individuals were held by the officers. The drivers were examined with the breath test in which the five suspects were found driving under the influence of alcohol. The level of the influence of alcohol was more than the legal prescribed limit as per the law.

The suspects were immediately booked by the police officers and were charged with the relevant offenses committed by them. It is mentioned that the suspects of the age category between 23 to 38 were also charged in the exercise.

The entire operation against driving under the influence was conducted by the teams of police officers under the coordination of ASP Rampartap, Ag Sgt Ramroop, and Inspector Lindsey.

The people of communities around the nation are sharing their opinions on the case after learning about the arrests by police officers during traffic rule operations against driving under the influence.

People are saying, “One day some one will take you all to task with this breath testing you all are breath tech right and this machine is a electronic device which one of you are certify in electronics to explain component failure or malfuncations of this device its just like getting a drivers permit the ministry of works and transportation issues everyone with a drivers permit after passing a test which proves you are capable to drive and handle a motor vehicle but that dont indicate that you can identify a mechenical problem not so. Its the same thing with the breath test and first and for most after a person is found above the limit the first thing the police supposed to do is not focus on charging the individuals but carrying them to a medical insitution to make sure the are ok and not posion by the alcohol as the motto clearly states to protect and serve.”

People also said, “This breath test can be challanged for various reasons and these officers need to stop saying they are Techs they are solely operators of the device ,just like the refferance i made in the start with driving a motor vehicle .. And individual upon attain a drivers permit is solely a autorized operator of a motor vehicle not a tech.”