Trinidad and Tobago: 5% increase in road traffic fatalities in 2023

Trinidad and Tobago: It is revealed in the latest report of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, which mentioned the increase in road traffic fatalities this 2023 year approximately by 5 per cent.

The data shows that this year, in total, 98 reports of road traffic fatalities were filed, which is more than the number of 93 reports which were filed in the last year of 2022.

The Police department also reported that the number of cases increased with the addition of two recent cases observed by the nation on Christmas weekend.

The director of Arrive Alive, Sharon Inglefield, expressed her disappointment with the data released by the Police department, which shows an increase in the case of road traffic fatalities.

Arrive Alive is a campaign which works with the motive of developing an effective road safety and information portal that can increase awareness of road safety among people to save lives. The reason for the campaign is to decrease the number of deaths on the roads.

The expectation of Sharon was that the cases this year would be less than the previous years as per the steps taken towards the matter. However, the increase in the number shows the failure of the authorities and the plans implemented to bring the resolution.

The rise is also seen in driver fatalities, which have increased by nearly 20 per cent from the last year.

This year, there have been 42 incidents, which is more than the number of 35 incidents reported in the year 2022.

Passenger incidents reported this year also increased by nearly 6 per cent, with a total number of 17 incidents reported, whereas the case last year was 16 incidents reported.

In the report released by the Police Department of Trinidad and Tobago, It is seen that the reports of biker fatalities this year got doubled from the previous year. This year, a total of 6 incidents were reported, while last year, there were just 3 incidents.

A decrease of around 33 per cent is seen in accidents involving pedal cyclists, with two incidents reported this year compared to three in 2022.

Constant measures are adopted for the betterment of road safety measures to avoid such incidents and bring a change in the numbers in coming year.