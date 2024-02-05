15 arrested in Trinidad for driving under influence

Trinidad and Tobago: 15 individuals were arrested by police officers under the charges of driving under the influence on multiple exercises conducted by the police department in the Southern and North Central Divisions of Trinidad on Saturday, 3 February.

As per the reports, the driving under the influence exercise was conducted by the officers of the Highway Patrol Task Force and South Highway Patrol on the day from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm in the vicinity of Gasparillo By-pass Road in Trinidad.

The officers tested around forty-three drivers during the exercise. Thirteen drivers were caught in the breath test with high levels of alcohol consumption exceeding the legal prescription limit. During the exercise, five notices of fixed penalties were also issued under multiple offences.

The driving under the influence exercise in the Southern Division of Trinidad was conducted under the coordination of Inspector Mohan by a team of officers supervised by Sergeant Ramsumair, Sergeant Jairaj, and Sergeant Ramroop with Cpl Maharaj.

On the same day, another driving under the influence exercise was conducted in the North Central Division of Trinidad by the officers of the Divisional DUI team. The officers arrested one man in the exercise who was caught driving while consuming alcohol above legal allowance as per the test.

The other arrest was made by officers of an individual who was driving without a driver’s permit and insurance certificate. In the North Central Division also, officers issued ten notices of fixed penalty under multiple offences related to traffic rules.

The driving under the influence exercise in the North Central Division of Trinidad was conducted under the coordination of ASP Ramharrack and Inspector Highly and spearheaded by ACP Subero, Superintendent Norbert, and Senior Superintendent Smith.

The police department, with mutual efforts of multiple authorities, is conducting these driving under the influence exercises in different parts of the nation to maintain the traffic laws, which is intended to bring a decline in the number of cases recorded involving road accidents and traffic-related casualties.

The authorities are also trying to raise awareness among the citizens of the nation, especially among the young generation, about the importance of following traffic laws to avoid any kind of possible consiquensis.

The local citizens of the nation around different communities in Trinidad are also discussing the implementation and importance of traffic rules to be followed by the citizens after learning about the driving under the influence exercises conducted by police. People are also sharing their opinions.

People are saying, “Indeed, we need it more often everywhere. It will definitely not stop the road casualties, but it will bring an impact. We, citizens, need to stop blaming the government and police for all the stuff and understand our own duties and responsibilities. Youngsters nowadays drive on the road like any F1 racer; they need to understand the reality the most.”