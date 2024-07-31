Trinidad and Tobago: Mosquito control program launched considering Dengue  

The authorities in Trinidad and Tobago have issued a Mosquito Control Program considering a high surge in Dengue cases in the country.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Rural Development and Local Government (RDLG) department issued a island wide Mosquito control program considering the rise in number of Dengue cases. The RDLG shared the news on 30th July 2024 in their recent press release.

The program has been launched partnering with Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme Company Limited (CEPEP). It is scheduled to commence from 5th August 2024, focusing on identification and elimination of breeding sites of mosquitoes.

The initiative will include eliminating the causes for mosquito breeding including cutting and clearing overgrown grasses, vegetation in abandoned plots, proper maintenance of drains, ditches, and other areas prone to stagnation and water logging.

According to this project, the RDLG and CEPEP will be collaborating with two Municipal Corporations weekly to address the risk prone areas.

The RDLG has also issued a helpline number for locals to report any potential breeding sites. The residents can WhatsApp on 7664199 or can contact their nearest Municipal Corporation. The authorities stated that the preference list for the mosquito control program will be framed in accordance to the responses received from the locals.

It is to be noted that this decision has been took in response to the rise in potential Dengue cases in the country. reportedly, the twin island nation has so far recorded a total of 500 cases for the disease, out of which 5 fatalities have been confirmed.

The government has stated that agencies have been actively engaged in maintaining cleanliness in the environment, however it has been also highlighted that the prevention of mosquito breeding inside the homes is the responsibility of the residents.

The RDLG further stated that the complete schedule outlining the program’s implementation will be shared shortly by the authorities on their respective social media platforms.

The RDLG in the release stated its commitment towards protecting the residents, while stating “RDLG remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the health and well being of the population and continues to urge the public to support this vital initiative”