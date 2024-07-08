Dengue claims life of Fyzabad teen, 200 more cases reported: CARPHA

The Caribbean Public Health (CARPHA) has reported that a Fyzabad teen died from dengue two weeks back. Although, the teen died earlier the details of death came to existence now.

Fyzabad, Trinidad: The Caribbean Public Health (CARPHA) has reported that a Fyzabad teen died from dengue two weeks back. Although, the teen died earlier the details of death came to existence now.

The CARPHA has also announced a comeback of Dengue after the hurricane. The reports declared a 200-fold spike in probable dengue infections across the region.

Reportedly, CARPHA recorded a rise in dengue outbreaks, hospitalisations, and deaths, as well as more cases of Zika and Chikungunya. Dr Lisa Indar, Interim Executive Director, asked the member states to increase surveillance, preventive, and control measures to reduce arbovirus transmission.

Dr Horace Cox who is the Assistant Director of Surveillance, Disease Prevention and Control, and Head Vector Borne Diseases at CARPHA urged the public to take more effective vector management measures, particularly as the hurricane season begins. This includes eliminating mosquito nesting areas to limit the number of larvae.

To avoid serious problems, the regional organisation advised its member states to strengthen mosquito control efforts, review readiness and response plans, and maintain rigorous observation, early diagnosis, and timely care for arboviral illness cases.

The Health Ministry revealed on Wednesday that there have been two dengue-related deaths and 190 confirmed cases of dengue fever in June.

According to the reports, the threat for dengue has grown significantly since the passing of hurricane BERYL due to clogging of water and a loss in hygiene.

Apparently, one needs to take these precautions to prevent this health hazard.

Prevent Mosquito bites by using mosquito repellents, wearing protective clothing, using mosquito nets, and staying indoors in air-conditioned rooms. Eliminating Mosquito breeding by removing standing water nearby your premises, cleaning the gutters in your house and covering water containers to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs. A person should take some personal heath precautions too by staying hydrated, seeking medical attention immediately if any symptoms occur and avoiding self-medication. Some community preventions measures include regular spraying and maintaining public awareness.

Taking such measures may significantly decrease the risk of dengue transmission, protecting people and communities.