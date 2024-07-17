7-Day Mosquito Eradication Program Launched in Chaguanas

A seven-day mosquito eradication program has been commenced by the Chaguanas Borough corporation in Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago: A seven-day mosquito eradication program has been commenced by the Chaguanas Borough corporation in Trinidad and Tobago. The operation has been initiated in a motive to reduce the mosquito infestation in the central borough which will help reduce dengue cases.

According to the sources, the Mayor of Chaguanas, Faaiq Mohammed stated that the communities of Pierre Road, Charleville, and Felicity experienced a heavy mosquito infestation back in the year 2017. He further added that the current scenario is even worse with a serious rise in Dengue cases.

Mohammed further added that the Chaguanas Borough corporation is also looking forward for cleaning of the abandoned areas with the help of public health evaluators, who recently got hire.

“They are currently dealing with empty lots throughout the Corporation—empty lots, cemeteries, and recreation grounds or public spaces where you would see overgrown bushes,” according to the mayor.

The Chaguanas Mayor claims that the effort is being supported by members of the Borough’s business sector, including him.

“We can’t rely on the government anymore,” the Chaguanas Mayor declared. “Crime is out of control. Dengue fever is out of control. I’m not sure which one is ahead of the other at the moment.”

“Just as we set up crime watch groups within our electoral districts and within our communities,” explains Mayor Mohammed, “we’re going to do this [dengue fighting] initiative to take back control as well.”

Reportedly, the mayor has also addressed the netizens to look after their own safety, as the risk of dengue infestation has even increased since the passing of the hurricane BERYL. re

One should prevent mosquito bites, using repellents, protective clothes, mosquito nets, and Eliminating mosquito breeding by removing standing water, cleaning gutters, and covering water containers.

Locals should take personal health precautions such as staying hydrated, seeking medical assistance for symptoms, and avoiding self-medication.

Such approaches may considerably reduce the danger of dengue transmission, thereby protecting people and communities.