Trinidad and Tobago marks 8% increase in tourists arrivals, North America turns source market

Trinidad and Tobago: A total of 113,807 visitors have arrived in Trinidad and Tobago, marking an 8% increase for the period from January to April 2024. As per the reports, North America has remained the country’s main tourist market with an average of 62% of total arrivals.

According to the monthly information bulletin, Trinidad alone has welcomed a total of 107,394 tourists from across the globe. In the month of January 2024, a total of 25,192 tourists arrived in Trinidad, while 1,872 tourists arrived in Tobago, marking the arrival of 27,064 travellers.

Trinidad welcomed 33,430 tourists, while Tobago welcomed 1,862 tourists from across the globe in the month of February 2024, marking the arrival of 35,292 travellers in both island nations. In the month of March 2024, Trinidad welcomed 25,672 and Tobago welcomed 1,862 travellers from across the globe with the total number of tourists standing at 27,335.

For April 2024, a total of 24,096 tourists arrived in Trinidad and Tobago, out of which 23,100 travelled to Trinidad and 996 travelled to Tobago. Year-to-date figures indicated that North America has remained the highest-grossing market for the country, while Europe and CARICOM gained the second and third positions respectively.

The second main source market Europe recorded an average of 17% of total arrivals, while CARICOM recorded an average of 15% of total arrivals. Notably, the month of March has also remained the biggest month in this period as Trinidad and Tobago welcomed the highest number of tourists which were more than 35,000.

The second highest tourist arrival month has turned out to be April as Trinidad and Tobago welcomed over 25,000 travellers. On the other hand, for Trinidad alone, the highest tourist arrival month has turned out to be February as the island welcomed over 30,000 tourists.

The third highest tourist arrival month has remained in January 2024 as Trinidad and Tobago welcomed over 20,000 travellers from across the globe.

As per the reports, a total of 30% of visitors have arrived in Trinidad and Tobago to visit their friends and relatives which have been put under the category of (VFR). A total of 28% have arrived in Trinidad and Tobago and 11% have arrived for a business conference.

Out of the total arrivals, 48% were male visitors and 52% were females who arrived in Trinidad and Tobago between January to April 2024. The hotel occupancy in January was 49%, in February 49%, in March 55% and in April 50%.

For the month of April 2024, the average daily rate was TT$1,147 which represented an 8% increase compared to April 2019 which recorded 6%.

In addition to that, the 2023-2024 cruise season saw a total of 36 calls, bringing 78,202 passengers to destination Trinidad. Out of these passengers, a total of 27% received the organized or pre-booked tours and April 17, 2024, marked the inaugural call from Island Sky.