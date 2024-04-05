Three cruise ships to mark ending of winter season 2023/2024 for Tobago

Three cruise ships including Seabourn Ovation, Celebrity Silhouette, and Sea Dream II are all set to arrive at different ports in Tobago.

Tobago: Three cruise ships, including Seabourn Ovation, Celebrity Silhouette, and Sea Dream II are all set to arrive at different ports in Tobago from April 3 to 21, 2024. The ships will dock at both Scarborough and Charlotteville ports, marking the end of the cruise season.

The first cruise ship Seabourn Ovation arrived at Charlotteville on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, with thousands of passengers. The vessel made calls to the port in Tobago frequently during this cruise season and provided a massive chunk of tourists to the destination.

The ship is one of the ideal cruise vessels for Tobago as it provides service in every cruise season from November to March. Seabourn Ovation made its last call to the port on March 23, 2024, with thousands of passengers, marking a successful cruise season.

The second cruise ship of the month will be Celebrity Silhouette which will dock at Scarborough on April 13, 2024. The vessel will arrive at the port with thousands of passengers to mark the successful cruise season 2023/2024.

The cruise ship has played a vital role in providing business to the local citizens of Tobago with the disembarking of the tourists for the pre-booked packages and tours at the hotspot destination this season.

The cruise vessel made the inaugural call at Scarborough on November 11, 2023, with the arrival of thousands of passengers, and started its voyage around the destination on the day. The passengers were welcomed with cultural performers, entertaining treats and a showcasing of the diverse offerings of Tobago.

The maiden call remained quite memorable for the tourism industry of Tobago with the arrival of 116,906 passengers who also expressed their happiness and pleasure. In the same month, the cruise ship made its second visit to the port on November 25, 2023.

The third cruise of April month will be SeaDream II which will dock at Charlotteville on April 21, 2024 which will be the last ship of the month.

Notably, thirteen calls of the cruise ships were made in March 2024 with the arrival of more than 15,000 passengers. Jewel of the Seas which is considered as one of the ideal ships for Tobago had also made its final call for the 2023/2024 season on March 27, 2024.

The cruise season has remained great for Tobago with the arrival of over 20,000 passengers in 2023/2024. This has led to the arrival of several calls in the maiden voyage, enhancing cruise tourism across the Caribbean region.

Every year, the cruise passengers have always been welcomed with a brief welcome ceremony, featuring the display of the culture and traditions of the country.