Trinidad and Tobago: Jewel of the Seas marks final call, bids farewell for 2024 cruise season

Trinidad and Tobago: Trinidad and Tobago welcomed the Jewel of the Seas to the port of Port of Spain on its 19th call for the 2023/24 cruise season on Tuesday. The vessel has marked its farewell with its last voyage around the destination.

The vessel has brought 2,562 visitors to the shores, representing around 30 nationalities across the globe. The crew of the Jewel of the Seas expressed pleasure and lauded the time they spent in Trinidad and Tobago during its calls.

Jewel of the Seas became one of the popular cruise ships in Trinidad and Tobago which has brought a total of 46,219 to the shores for the 2023/24 cruise season. The destination turned out to be ideal for the cruise vessel as the passengers expressed pleasure in exploring Caribbean beauty.

Over 2,000 cruise passengers from the United States docked on the port of Port of Sapin through Jewel of Seas on Tuesday. The cruisers explored the port and also chose the pre-packed tours to several attractions of Trinidad and Tobago.

More than 600 visitors enjoyed pre-packed tours to key tourist attractions such as Maracas waterfalls, a city tour, and then to Maracas Beach or Mt St Benedict, kayaking on the Caroni River, and a Paramin 4×4 adventure.

The pre-packed tours have led to the enhancement of the business of the maxi taxis which transported visitors to these tourist sites. A total of 39 maxi taxis were used by the travellers to visit the key tourist attractions and explore the destination’s history and natural beauty.

Notably, the tour guides have also experienced surges in the business from their regular days and outline the specifications of these tourist hotspots to the travellers. The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts expressed pleasure to the Jewel of the Seas for choosing Trinidad and Tobago as one of its preferred destinations for the 2023/24 cruise season.

It added,” We look forward to welcoming the cruise line and its passengers to the destination again for Cruise Season 2024/2025.”

Cruise Season of Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago welcomed 35 cruise ships with the arrival of 78,051 passengers, and 29,149 crew members. Out of which, a total of 52,135 passengers disembarked and explored Trinidad and Tobago with 20,901 passengers participating in organized tours of the key attractions of the country.

Jewel of the Seas is known for its various excursions, which cater to the different interests of the passengers, ensuring that each passenger can enhance their travel experience. The vessel also provided special service to Trinidad and Tobago during its Carnival 2024, during which a total of 2337 passengers were docked at Port of Spain.

Jewel of the Seas visited Trinidad and Tobago every Tuesday for the 2023/2024 cruise season and it was the first call of the 2024 for the country. On its first call of the year in Jan, the vessel brought 2,617 cruise passengers, out of which 4000 visitors enjoyed pre-packed tours to key attractions.

