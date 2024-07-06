Theme for St Kitts and Nevis Independence 41 unveiled: Vincia Alexander turns out winner   

“Together, a People, Proud and Strong: Independence 41” is all set to serve as the theme for the 41st anniversary of the St Kitts and Nevis Independence

St Kitts and Nevis: “Together, a People, Proud and Strong: Independence 41” is all set to serve as the theme for the 41st anniversary of the St Kitts and Nevis Independence. The slogan was crafted by Vincia Alexander and selected through a competition in which over 200 people participated.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew announced the theme of this year’s independence on Friday at the sitting of the National Assembly. He extended congratulations to the winner and said that the theme reflects the essence of the nation’s identity.

PM Drew added that the theme is a call to celebrate the collective achievements and to continue building a future filled with hope and togetherness.

The 41st anniversary of the St Kitts and Nevis Independence will be celebrated in September 2024 with month-long activities and events, aiming to build a stronger, more united future. The celebration will feature the ultimate cultural showcase, community events and educational programmes, aiming to enhance the essence of the country.

The entire nation is invited to join in the celebrations and added that the activities will mark the significant milestone in the history of St Kitts and Nevis. Through events, 41 years will be celebrated by recalling the struggle of the national heroes and the people who have sacrificed their lives for the survival of the nation.

The celebration is also promised to be a period of reflection, pride and joyous festivities where the enduring spirit of St Kitts and Nevis will be displayed.

Through the theme, the government also provided a powerful reminder of the resilience and harmony that define the true colours of St Kitts and Nevis. The citizens also expressed excitement to see how this theme will inspire the celebrations and bring people even closer together.

Prime Minister also added that the theme will resonate deeply with the spirit of the twin-island Federation and highlight the strength found in the togetherness and the pride that comes from the shared achievements.