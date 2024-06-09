Taxi operators frustrated over slow business at Barbados amid ICC T20 World Cup

The taxi operators at Grantley Adams International Airport have not seemed excited about the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup as it has not been providing sufficient business to them

However, the operators expressed hope that the number of customers could reach the predictions of over 20,000 visitors at the end of June when Kensington Oval will host the finals of the tournament.

As per the reports, the taxi operators were seen sitting empty-handedly at the airport, waiting for the customers which wasn’t the predicted scene for Barbados amid the World’s biggest tournament. The operators also expressed disappointment with the level of the business and said that the World Cup is showing nothing unique or different as they are not getting benefits.

One added that the place is dead, as they are sitting free at the airport, eating mangoes and playing cards or dominoes, how could a place where the World Cup is being hosted be like this? This is really disappointing as they were hopeful that the tourists would come and they would not get free time like this.

The taxi operators also outlined that at the time of three or four in the afternoon and then six- seven o’ clock, they are getting business as people come at that time, providing relief to them, while, the else day is getting free and dull.

Some also noted that people were not coming for cricket as there were several taxi operators who hadn’t yet dealt with a person coming for cricket, which is quite shocking.

Taxi operators hoped for the best and said that they still felt that the business could pace up in the coming days or near the finals of the tournament. Several also outlined the reason behind the slow business and said that this is because as people do not remain very interested in the game of other country as if it is the match of England, then people from the country will only spend money which is somehow affecting the market.