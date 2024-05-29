Sunrise Airways touches down at Saint Lucia, inaugurates six-days service

Sunrise Airways touched down at the George FL Charles Airport and marked the inaugural flight out of Saint Lucia on Tuesday

Castries, Saint Lucia: Sunrise Airways touched down at the George FL Charles Airport and marked the inaugural flight out of Saint Lucia on Tuesday. With the Embraer E120, the airline will provide six days of weekly service, connecting Dominica, Antigua and St Kitts.

Sunrise Airways aimed at enhancing the connectivity within the Eastern Caribbean through which six days per week flights will be provided on different routes. Two flights will connect Antigua and Dominica and then Antigua and St Kitts on a daily basis, while the service on the route from Antigua to Saint Lucia will be operated once daily.

The service is also aimed at offering greater regional travel connectivity and enhanced business opportunities for the locals of Saint Lucia. The service for the Caribbean region will start from USD 229 round trip for the daily flights between Antigua, Dominica, and Saint Lucia.

The Ministry of Tourism of Saint Lucia expressed pleasure and said that the introduction of the airline to the Eastern Caribbean will enhance regional connectivity and provide more travel options to visitors. Sunrise Airways is known for scheduled passenger and charter flights with the operations of service into nine domestic and international destinations.

Further, the airline has a fleet size of ten aircraft including leased Embraer EMB 120ER Brasilia, Embraer ERJ-145, British Aerospace Jetstream 32, and owned British Aerospace Jetstream 32 and Cessna Caravan 2081.

Minister of Tourism of Saint Lucia- Dr Ernest Hilaire also expressed pleasure and said that the service will boost their tourism sector and further increase the opportunities for the local community.

The CEO of the airline- Phillippe Bayard was welcomed by Saint Lucia to the lively sounds of steel pan music who also expressed delight in enhancing their networks across the Eastern Caribbean region.

The twin turboprop aircraft Embraer 120 (EMB-120) offered a maximum seating capacity of 30 passengers and was based on the mission of connecting the island under the “One Caribbean” concept.

Special media personnel Mareen Alexander and Sharefil Gaillard were also invited who highlighted their experience on the aircraft. In addition to that, Soca Artis and Carnival Ambassador Ezra D’ Funmachine was also named as the Ambassador from Saint Lucia for the marketing of the service.

A social media influencer Jodie Dublin Dangleben also shared insights and experience on the flight and said,”I flew in to Saint Lucia on Sunrise Airways and was warmly greeting by Travel Saint Lucia. I enjoyed a one night all inclusive package at the renwoned Bay Gardens Resorts.”