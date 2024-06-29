Sunrise Airways opens new office in Antigua amid unrest in Haiti

Sunrise Airways has opened its new office in Antigua and Barbuda due to unrest in Haiti, as per the announcement made by the airline officials

Antigua and Barbuda were chosen as the new base for its connectivity and deals have provided great business to the airline. The decision was taken to meet the market expectations of Caribbean travellers and enhance regional connectivity.

Marketing Manager at Sunrise Airways- Vidji Virdol explained the entire situation and said that the Caribbean Communities have supported them in the progress of the airline despite several challenges. She added that the government helped them to facilitate a smooth launch amid the difficult decision of shifting the base from one country to another.

According to Virdol, the initial trust issues due to the airline’s Haitian origins have been overcome and now the number of the passenger have also been increasing. The airways has also been adapting the regional market with an aim to meet the expectations of Caribbean travellers.

Notably, Sunrise Airways started its operations of flights in the Eastern Caribbean in May 2024 and aimed to enhance their service to the countries in the region. The airline offered flights to Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Lucia on a daily non-stop basis.

In addition to that, the airline also provided service to St Maarten, and Tortola with the partnership with WINAIR which has also included countries such as Haiti, Panama, Miami, and the Dominican Republic. It was also announced that the discussions are also underway for the expansion of the service of the flight to Barbados and Guadeloupe.

Additionally, Sunrise Airways has also decided to start to cargo transportation services through the Caribbean region, aiming to enhance their presence.

The service of the airline has also been launched in these countries in June 2024.