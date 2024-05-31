Sunrise Airways launches six-day service to Antigua and Barbuda, Embraer 120 to operate

Sunrise Airways launched the service of flights to Antigua and Barbuda and began the service on May 25, 2024.

Antigua and Barbuda: Sunrise Airways launched the service of flights to Antigua and Barbuda and began the service on May 25, 2024. The airline provided new intra-regional flights, connecting Antigua, Dominica, St Kitts and Saint Lucia with six days weekly service.

Antigua and Barbuda welcomed the inaugural flight of the airline from Saint Lucia on Tuesday with a ceremony and the flights will be operated by Embraer 120 twin-turboprop aircraft. The aircraft has the capacity of accommodating thirty passengers, providing seamless service to the travellers.

The introduction of Sunrise Airways was considered essential for intra-regional connectivity as it aimed at providing seamless travel options between Caribbean islands. The connectivity will enhance the tourism sector of these countries and provide travellers with regional events such as cricket and carnival.

CEO of Sunrise Airways- Philippe Bayard stated that the decision will enhance the air connectivity from Antigua and Barbuda to other destinations of the Eastern Caribbean. He said that the regional market will also gain momentum and the connectivity will also support travel.

CEO added that the service will provide an optimal gateway to the island and enhance the market and business opportunities for the local citizens of these destinations. The airline will land at VC Bird International Airport, featuring modern and five-star facilities. The facility at the airport will provide enhanced travel options for the travellers with the capable staff and strong infrastructure experience.

CEO Bayard added that the VC Bird International Airport will enhance their connectivity and provide support to their vision of “One Caribbean” which will connect the island states as never before.

The flight was welcomed with the ribbon-cutting ceremony, featuring several experts and other presenters who lauded the service of the airline. The new route will include twice-daily flights between Antigua and Barbuda, Antigua and St Kitts as well as a daily direct flight between Antigua and Saint Lucia.

The CEO of Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Colin C James added that the airline will enhance their strong collaboration between partners and lift travel within the region.