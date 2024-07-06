St. Vincent: 1 Dead, 14 hospitalized in a motor vehicle collision at Pembroke  

A tragic incident from St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been reported, in which a man died and numerous others were injured in a motor vehicle collision.

Pembroke, St. Vincent: A tragic incident from St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been reported, in which a man died and numerous others were injured in a motor vehicle collision. The accident is believed to be occurred at 8:00 pm on July 4th near the Rillan Hill, Pembroke main road.

The deceased is identified as Arman Miller, a 61-years-old Layou resident. sources stated that the deceased was one of the passengers in minivan.

The accident has reported to cause injuries to 14 people and all of them have been hospitalised for now at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH).

The sources indicated that the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police (RSVGPF) is investigating the circumstances that led to the traffic accident in which a minivan with registration number HS-521 and a motor vehicle crashed. The crash caused the minivan to divert off the road.

“The collision happened at around 8 p.m. on July 4, 2024, on the Rillan Hill-Pembroke major route. According to preliminary findings, the minivan ran off the road. The victim, Arman Miller, a 61-year-old inhabitant of Layou, was pronounced dead on the spot. “It is currently unknown where the deceased was seated at the time of the incident,” police stated.

The police officials further stated that a 39-years-old driver of the minivan who was an old resident of village Diamond is receiving a treatment along with other 13 passengers who sustained major to several minor injuries.

The authorities further state that a deep investigation is required for the complete analysis of the situation and the to acknowledge the cause of the death of Miller.

“a post-mortem examination will be conducted on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.” The officials said.

The RSVGPF extended their deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and also wished a fast recovery to those who injured.

The RSVGPF further stated that they are committed to thoroughly examining the cause of this tragedy and identifying all contributing aspects.” Further updates will be provided as soon as new information becomes available” they added.