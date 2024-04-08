St Kitts Grill Fest 2024 invites grillers; chefs to showcase talent, flavour expertise

St Kitts Grill Fest 2024 has started inviting the grillers and food connoisseurs to showcase their talent and flavour expertise on Sunday,

St Kitts and Nevis: St Kitts Grill Fest 2024 has invited the grillers and food connoisseurs to showcase their talent and flavour expertise on Sunday. Registration has been opened from April 6 to 30, 2024. The competition will be held on July 20, 2024.

St Kitts Grills Fest 2024 is the annual and signature event of the Restaurant Week which is open for all Grill Masters and held under the theme- “Unleash your inner foodie capacity.” The interested applicants are asked to send their registration form at the office of the St Kitts Tourism Authority as the limited space is available.

The applicants will be given three categories to prepare their dish and provide a unique touch with the perfect blend of the taste of St Kitts and Nevis. The categories will include Pork, Chicken, Fish and Lobster and the chefs will also have to use Papaya which is the main ingredient of the Restaurant Week 2024.

The chefs will become part of the heat, the flavour, and the excitement at the Grill Fest 2024, aiming to enhance the local cuisine of the country. The Tourism Ministry added, ”Register now and let your grilling prowess shine.”

St Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week 2024 celebrates the local cuisine of the country, aiming to delight food enthusiasts from across the globe. The chefs and food lovers worldiwde will participate in the event which is slated for July 11 to 21, 2024 and enhance their taste buds through the local cuisine of St Kitts and Nevis.

The local chefs will also showcase their talent in the food industry by using the themed ingredient- the luscious papaya and prepare the dishes with their creativity and culinary expertise. They will incorporate this tropical fruit into their dishes, aiming to provide an unforgettable experience for food enthusiasts.

Minister of Tourism- Marsha Henderson said that the themed ingredient will add an innovative twist to already extraordinary culinary scene. It will also highlight the commitment of the government of St Kitts and Nevis in creating unique and great experience for the guests.

St Kitts and Nevis is known for its great tourism offerings as it offers unforgettable experience to the travellers with amazing adventures. The small island development states are depended upon the tourism sector for the economic diversification as it promotes their local economy and small business holders.

Through such festivals and events, the government is also aimed to provide local chefs a perfect platform to serve the nation through their varied cuisine and get the business from across the globe. This also enhanced their footprints in the particular industry and make them explore new ventures in their culinary journey.