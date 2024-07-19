St Kitts and Nevis launches first ever Pre-Nursing Program

St Kitts and Nevis introduces first ever Pre-Nursing Program. this program aims to target students who didn't qualify for other programs due to low academics.

St Kitts and Nevis: In a revolutionary initiative, the government of St Kitts and Nevis introduces their first ever Pre-Nursing Program, marking a significant leap in the education industry. The program was set in accordance to individuals who didn’t meet the academic requirement for either the UWI-CFBC BSN programme nor for the CFBC ENA programme.

This program is all set to bridge the gap for passionate individuals aspiring to be a experienced health professional offering them with a seamless transition into the UWI-CFBC Bachelor of Science Nursing (BSN) programme and the CFBC Enrolled Nursing Assistant (ENA) Programme.

The prime minister addressed this news on his social media while stating “It is with pleasure that we have launched for the first time in the Federation the pre-nursing program.”

“This is part of our plan to strengthen the nursing profession.” He added.

Notably, the duration of this program will be 2 years. However, the candidates must be 16 years of age to be eligible for admission to this program.

The candidate must have attended the secondary school and taken any subjects in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) or General Certificate Examination (GCE) Ordinary Level.

In case, the student’s Matriculation is incomplete, they must have passed at least three subjects in CSEC or GCE ordinary-level exams. However, these disciplines should not meet the standards for matriculation entry to further education.

An interview will be required to be granted admission at the same time one should provide 2 Letters of Recommendation from their institute highlighting the candidate’s abilities, accomplishments, work ethic, and suitability for the nursing program.

The following documents will also be required for admission purposes;

Original passport or certificate of citizenship or birth certificate.

Original CSEC/GCE certificates or results slip if applicable

A transcript from secondary or tertiary level education.

Apart this, for the students admitted particularly for the UWI Global Campus in St. Kitts, the criterion will include passing English A and Mathematics at the CSEC level or equivalent in order to be registered as special admits.

Furthermore, students will only be allowed to register for two foundation courses every semester and an exemption of up to nine credits will be offered for the UWI-CFBC BSN course.

Following completion of the course, students will be issued a certificate of completion by CFBC. All students who complete the Pre-Nursing Programme are entitled to apply to the UWI-CFBC BSN Programme or any other programme at the college. Students can also engage in the Enrolled Nursing Assistant Programme.