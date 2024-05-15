Southwest Airlines announces new flights from Orlando to Nassau for Summer 2024

Bahamas: In a significant development, Southwest Airlines recently announced the launch of its latest route connecting Orlando and Nassau. This daily nonstop service from Central Florida’s metropolitan hub with the capital city of Bahamas will operate from June 4 to August 4, 2024.

The new service during the peak summer months will ease travelers to fly for vacations on the flights departing from Orlando and arriving in Nassau.

The Minister of Tourism, Chester Cooper, while sharing the development, said that the expansion of Southwest Airlines’ Central Florida route map to include a new daily flight to the Bahamas is another testimony to the government’s efforts as well as commitment to expand air stopover arrivals throughout the 16-islands destination.

It is to be noted that the Bahamas recorded a historic 9.65 million total foreign air and sea visitor arrivals by the end of 2023. Of that number, the foreign air arrivals crossed a record-breaking 1.7 million passengers, which accounted for an increase of 3.5% over 2019 and 17% over its 2022 air arrivals numbers.

In addition to this, the foreign air arrivals had already surpassed 504,000 by the end of the first quarter of this year which showed a significant increase of 7.3 percent as compared to the same period last year.

Minister Cooper said that his team has been very strategic about diving and expanding strategic collaborations with airlines and the local as well as international industry partners which includes the promotion boards as well as hotel partners.

He also said that part of the expansion includes the ongoing growth strategy in the Southern, Central and Northern Florida source market which includes West Palm Beach, Orlando and Tampa to attract new airlift to Nassau, Grand Bahama as well as the Family Islands.

The new route of Southwest Airlines will begin on June 4 in line with the relocation of its operations from Fort Lauderdale to Orlando, Florida.