Silver Airways to sponsor trip for two to Bahamas Island Wine and Food Festival

Bahamas: Silver Airways is all set to sponsor a trip for two people through a partnership with Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas. The airline will host an exclusive contest for tourists, and the winner will get the chance to travel the country for the Island Wine and Food Festival of the Bahamas from March 13 to 17, 2024.

The offer will end on February 26, 2024 as the winner of the contest will be given a perfect getaway to Atlantis.

Through the offer, the winner will win two round-trip tickets from Tampa (TPA) or West Palm Beach (PBI) to Nassau (NAS) on Silver Airways. Along with that, three nights of stay at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas and two tickets to the Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival will be provided through the offer.

The Bahamas is all set to host the Island Wine and Food Festival in March with an aim to showcase the talents of the world’s most renowned wine. The festival will feature the presence of the spirits, producers, chefs and culinary personalities who will judge the curated section of wines.

Besides this, the festival will also feature celebrity chefs such as José Andrés, Duff Goldman, Alex Guarnaschelli, Robert Irvine, JJ Johnson, Nobu Matsuhisa, Alon Shaya, Martha Stewart, Michael White and Andrew Zimmern are among our star-studded line-up, along with local talent and celebrity music entertainment.

The Package of the festival pass and room has also been unveiled which will provide access to some of the most popular evening events. The events will be filled with culinary delights, celebrity chefs, and entertainment.

The Tourism Authority of the Bahamas also announced a 40% discount on rooms. Atlantis Bahamas is a lush oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in The Bahamas. It showcases the world’s largest open-air marine habitat.

Guests can also enjoy 141 acres of non-stop fun at Aquaventure Water Park, try their luck at the Atlantis Casino, enjoy various cuisines at local or celebrity chef restaurants, experience stunning ocean views at the 18-hole par 72 championship Ocean Club Golf Course or get pampered at the Mandara Spa among other luxuries.

The five-day culinary extravaganza has 24 plus events, including tastings of fine wines and champagne, lunch soirées, and intimate dinners hosted by world-renowned chefs and TV personalities. Nobu Matsuhisa of the eponymous Nobu opens the five-day gastronomic enterprise with a meticulously curated dinner of Japanese-Peruvian fare.

Meanwhile, James Beard winner Alon Shaya and Michelin-starred restaurateur Michael White share their tips and techniques for making authentic Middle Eastern dishes and the perfect pasta in their exclusive master classes.

The iconic Martha Stewart will also grace the festival and host a bucket-list-worthy sunset soirée and garden party in a secret location with an unmistakably Martha Stewart touch of sophistication and indulgence.