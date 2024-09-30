Heart-touching moment, Child holding Olympic Champion Julien Alfred’s medal captured

The pictures of Olympic Champion and a child went viral across Saint Lucia as people started giving their perspectives about the thoughts of the kid.

Castries, Saint Lucia: A heart-touching moment between Olympic double medalist Julien Alfred and a child has been captured at the Hewanorra International Airport and left profound impact on the audience’s mind.

The pictures of Olympic Champion and a child went viral across Saint Lucia as people started giving their perspectives about the thoughts of the kid. People called it a moment of inspiration emanating from both Alfred and the child.

One observer added that maybe a girl child was looking into her future through the medal and setting her mindset for her potential global achievements. People also noted that the medal shined as a symbol of hard work and triumph with marvelous grit and determination.

The photo also portrayed the admiration of the child for Julien and her medals, perfectly depicting its significance for the upcoming generation.

Ted Acid Sandiford- a local artiste from Saint Lucia also designed a portrait of the photo and explicitly explained the emotions behind it. He noted that the photo spoke volumes as it showcased a deep connection between a national hero and the hopeful young eyes looking up to her.

The photo was taken by Allen Cherry at the airport and the artist Sandiford added that it highlighted the joy and the sense of inspiration between them. The portrait also tried to display the hard work, and the legacy of achievement created by Julien Alfred for the future generation of Saint Lucia and the entire Caribbean region.

Julien Alfred returned home on September 24, 2024, and received a heroic welcome with a series of events and concerts. September 27, 2024, marked “Julien Alfred Day” and a celebratory concert was held to honour her achievements on the global stage.

She won gold and silver medal at the recently held Paris 2024 Olympic Games and etched her and Saint Lucia’s name in history. She became the first athlete to win medal in Olympics for Saint Lucia due to which, the citizens gathered on the streets in thousands to organize a motorcade rally.

Earlier, the government of Saint Lucia announced XCD One Million Dollars and the renaming of the Millennium Highway to her name. An official Julien Alfred Stamp and a plot of land measuring 10,720 square feet of her choice was also allocated with the construction of a monument at the new Cul de Sac Roundabout.

The portraits on the walls across Castries were also unveiled during the celebration of the victory of Julien Alfred. The citizens of Saint Lucia honoured its Olympic champion with grand welcome and cultural celebration.