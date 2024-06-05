Premier Brantley’s daughter Brianna gets married to Mark Pennyfathers in intimate ceremony

Nevis: Premier Mark Brantley’s first daughter- Brianna Brantley tied the knot with Mark Pennyfathers in the intimate wedding ceremony this weekend. The bride from Nevis and the groom from St Kitts unified into one family in the presence of their loved ones and gained huge blessings from across the nation.

Premier of Nevis Brantley shared glimpses of the marriage and called himself a “proud father” who witnessed such a memorable and esteemed moment. He described his feelings and added that every father should experience this moment as it feels incredible to shower all love on the daughter whom they raise for their lives.

Premier Brantley wished the best for his daughter and her husband and asked for prayers for the lifetime happiness of the couple. “I ask for your prayers for this beautiful couple that they may have a lifetime of happiness together. God bless you, Mark and Brianna.”

He said that this weekend Mark and Brianna were wed bringing the Pennyfeathers of St. Kitts and the Brantleys of Nevis together as one family.

While describing his emotions, Premier Brantley added that his feelings were mixed and counted it the proudest day of his life. He said that the emotions were amazing to see his daughter step into her own family to chart her own destiny and her own path.

He said,” I believe that every father should experience this moment. For me the emotions were mixed but I count it the proudest day of my life to see my daughter step into her own family to chart her own destiny and her own path. God bless you, my love.”

In addition to that, Premier Brantley shared glimpses of his wife getting his daughter to the aisle where the wedding took place. He said,” Beautiful moms get beautiful daughters.”

Even he changed his cover photo on Facebook with the photo of her daughter and wife Sharon Brantley.

Further, the couple also received immense love and blessings from the people of St Kitts and Nevis who congratulated them and Premier Mark Brantley. One added, ”We’re overjoyed to see the beautiful two people coming together and becoming a beautiful couple. This is really a happy moment for the entire family. Congratulations Mark and Brianna.”

Another commented,” What an absolutely gorgeous couple they make! Congratulations! May God bless and direct them and grant them a long, happy, healthy and fruitful union.”

One noted,” Congrats, good sir! What a privilege it is to walk your daughter down the aisle. As Father’s Day approaches, we salute you not only for the exceptional job you have done in raising your children but also for your unwavering dedication to Nevis. Here’s to honoring you for being a great father and a great leader, excelling in both roles and achieving remarkable success. Your commitment and achievements are truly commendable.”