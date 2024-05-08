Antigua: 32 people injured due to collision between school bus, truck, police SUV

A total of 32 people have been severely injured due to the collision between a school bus, truck, and police SUV on Sir Sydney Walling Highway on Tuesday afternoon

Antigua and Barbuda: A total of 32 people have been severely injured due to the collision between a school bus, truck, and police SUV on Sir Sydney Walling Highway on Tuesday afternoon. The injured people have been taken to the hospital for treatment, and Antigua and Barbuda authorities stated that the victims are in serious condition.

The incident occurred on the highway due to the bus driver who tried to overtake a stopped vehicle, which was the SUV of the police officials. The bus carrying around 26 students collided with an oncoming truck during his overtake attempt, which turned out to be a big failure.

In addition to that, the SUV of police have also rear-ended the bus. As per the reports, the passengers of the bus who were students, the conductor, and five people who were in the SUV, including a police officer, have suffered severe injuries.

However, the doctor stated that they all were in stable and normal condition as their injuries were not life-threatening. The Department of Traffic has launched an investigation into the matter and stated that they are probing the crash to get more information about the cause of the accident.

However, netizens have also reacted to the situation and stated that the bus driver was at fault who was driving ruthlessly. One added that those school bus drivers go like the world is going to end, most of them drive like crazy.

Many mentioned that the issue could be with speeding as well; the school bus drivers drive like they are the only ones on the road. One commented the area got wet due to the rain, which caused the accident, but the drivers must take proactive measures as they must drive slow on the wet area or during the rain.

Netizens also asked the government to take precautionary measures as road accident has been increasing with each passing days and said that this is concerning issue.

As per the WHO data published in 2020, the deaths due to the Road Traffic Accidents in Antigua and Barbuda have reached 0 or 0.00% of total deaths. It was ranked at 183 in the world due to these accidents.