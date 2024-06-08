PM Terrance Drew visits US Department of State, meets several diplomatic leaders

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew paid an official visit to the US Department of State on Friday and met with several diplomatic leaders

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew paid an official visit to the US Department of State on Friday and met with several diplomatic leaders. He also met with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols.

The meeting featured a discussion on several matters of concern such as trading, business, and investment opportunities and other bilateral cooperation. He also touched on the ways of enhancing the cooperation and collaboration between St Kitts and Nevis and the United States.

The meeting of Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew with Nichols on Friday was a follow-up to an earlier meeting that was held in Antigua and Barbuda during the 4th International Conference for the SIDS. The glimpses also showcased that their meeting was considered significant for the multilateralism between the two nations.

In addition to that, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also paid a visit to the St Kitts and Nevis Embassy in Washington DC on Friday, aiming to explore their work. He talked to the officials and asked them about the issues of the diaspora residing in the US and also extended his support for the welfare of the embassy.

He met with the staff and held discussions on several matters such as bilateral relations and other affairs of the St Kitts and Nevis diaspora. PM Drew also assessed the important work carried out at the Embassy to enhance the presence of the country.

Notably, the visit also featured the discussion between St Kitts and Nevis Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the OAS- Jacinth Henry Martin and PM Terrance Drew. Their meeting also focused on several matters such as the enhancement of the embassy and other developmental projects.

PM Terrance Drew also extended gratitude to Ambassador Henry Martin and the entire staff for their continued hard work in the interest of national development. The discussion also marked strong relations between the two countries.