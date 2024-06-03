PM Terrance Drew recalls achievements for Children on Child Month

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew recalled the achievements of the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party for the upliftment of the children

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew recalled the achievements of the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party for the upliftment of the children. He said that Child Month has started and the government has introduced a number of important policies for the wellbeing of all of the children.

The first step of the administration was the “One-to-One Laptop Program,” under which, the children of St Kitts and Nevis are given free laptops. In order to enhance the capacity of the children, the laptop donation is an initiative started by the government on November 22, 2024. The first set of tablets from the programme was donated to the students of the Deane Glasford Primary School.

The laptops come fully loaded with educational tools and software to meet curriculum requirements and a carry bag. The programme was launched for all primary and secondary learning institutions which will benefit the students of St Kitts and Nevis.

The second step was free college for students which aimed at enhancing the development of the children and helping them pave the path to success. The programme was started in the 2022-2023 academic year when students attending Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College were given free tuition as part of their initiative.

In addition to that, the government has also increased preschool subvention for all children, aiming to enhance their productivity. Further, the government also introduced the Children’s Medical Fund in February 2023 under which the children are given medical fund assistance for their treatment in foreign countries.

Several children have been given medical assistance by the government of St Kitts and Nevis who were treated abroad and gained significant treatments. The fifth initiative of the administration of the Labour Party was the children’s savings and financial literacy program. Under the programme, each child will receive $1000-$500 in savings and $500 in shares. It is due to commence in September 2024.

PM Drew added,” This Labour administration is serious about the wellbeing of ALL of our children. This is arguably among the best set of policies for children’s wellbeing anywhere in the world.”