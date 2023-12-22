Roseau Christmas Village to host Kiddies Circus Extravaganza

The Roseau Christmas village is hosting the Kiddies Circus Extravaganza on Sunday, 24th December 2023 at 4 PM at Botanic Gardens.

Melissa Skerrit has invited the people of Dominica to come out on Sunday, 24th December to meet Santa and all his friends at the Roseau Christmas Village – Kiddies Circus Extravaganza.

The performances will be given by Pan in Harmony, Waitucirque, and Chinese Children from Confucius Classroom.

The music will be given by DJ Flash and DJ Shil. The Christmas Village has set up booths by various businesses of food, drinks, confectioneries, toys, gifts and more.

Melissa Skerrit, Minister of Housing has also informed about the cancellation of The Roseau Christmas Parade that was to be held on 21st December 2023.

The Roseau Christmas Village officially opened on Friday, 8th December 2023. Melissa Skerrit took the initiative to bring joy, help the needy and support the local entrepreneurs through the Roseau Christmas Carnival.

The Roseau Christmas Carnival commenced with the official Tree Lighting Ceremony on 8th December 2023. Since then, events have been organised for people of all ages.

Here is a recap of the events:

The Jesus – The Reason for the Season Gospel Concert was held on 10th December 2023 from 6PM to 9PM. The event witnessed various performances including skits, dance performances, carols, musical performances and worship sessions.

The Christmas Movie Nights were organised on 11th, 12th, and 13th December 2023.

The Roseau Christmas village hosted the Shine Like a Star on 15th December 2023 where the Dominicans got a chance to showcase their talents. The event had organised performances by DJ Flash, Delbert Riviere, Miracle – the illusionist, Jose, Strive Star, The DSC Dance Dynasty, Pashiwok and much more.

The Kiddies Christmas Affair was organised on 16th December 2023 where various arrangements were done for the children like the Electric 4 Wheel Rides, The Hive – Soft play, Nature scape adventure- bubble ball, zorbing, Giant Zenga, cornhole & dart, bounce house unlimited, face painting, barbie way photobooth with CRWN images and much more.

The Jesus – The Reason for the Season Gospel Concert 2.0 was hosted on 17th December 2023 at the Botanic Gardens.

The Roseau Christmas Village organised the Pink Ladies Night – Barbie Edition on 18th December 2023. The attendees grooved to the music by DJ Shil.

The “Under the Mistletoe” was hosted on 19th December 2023 for the couples. The music was given by DJ Shil.

The Dominica Government Band Music Lovers performed at the Christmas Concert held on 20th December 2023 at the Roseau Christmas village.

The Annual Children’s Christmas Party was organised on 20th December 2023 where arrangements were made like games, bouncy castles, fun activities, and face paintings. Santa and his helpers were also there at the event.