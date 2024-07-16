Dominica to contribute EC$1 million for Hurricane affected countries 

A total of EC$1 million contribution has been announced by the government of Dominica for the Caribbean countries that are affected by the passage of Hurricane Beryl

Roseau, Dominica: A total of EC$1 million contribution has been announced by the government of Dominica for the Caribbean countries that are affected by the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The announcement came from Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit during the press conference, aiming to assist the countries in need.

Prime Minister Skerrit noted that the government of Dominica will make a contribution to the affected countries in the tune of ECC$1 million. He said, ”I believe that we have a duty an obligation both moral and ethical to stand in solidarity with those who were affected.”

PM Skerrit is all set to visit St Vincent and the Grenadines with his colleague prime ministers to Tuesday to meet PM Ralph Gonsalves and view firsthand the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl in the country like they did in Grenada last week.

During the press conference, he extended his full support to the countries and urged the developed world for climate financing. “We pledge our support to the affected countries and keep sounding the call for urgent and comprehensive climate financing reform.”

The government announced to continue to boost its efforts to build climate resilient as climate change continues significantly impact small island developing states. The prime minister added that they no longer have the luxury of sitting idly as May observers.

He stressed, ”The time for climate action is now and the government will intensify its efforts to build resilience and rally more decisive and impactful action from the developed countries who should bear the bulk of the responsibility for climate crisis.”

PM Skerrit further added that he will continue to advocate on this matter in the coming weeks and months.

Citizens were also encouraged to remain alert as they seek to protect themselves, their families and their properties as the Atlantic Hurricane Season can continue.

“I urge our citizens to remain vigilant as we go through this hurricane season together, let us continue to prepare and keep ourselves informed as the season progress as I always stress, we must all play an active role in protecting our families, property and communities against the threat of severe weather, ”said the prime minister.

He extended his full support and added that the government of Dominica will always back its citizens, but they must take personal responsibility for own safety and security.

The islands of Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados and Jamaica were among the countries severely hit by the Hurricane.