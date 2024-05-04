PM Mia Mottley meets CSG Patricia Scotland, discusses Bridgetown initiative

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley extended a warm welcome to Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland in Barbados amid her official visit to the Caribbean region.

Prime Minister Mottley also shed light on the Bridgetown initiative during the meeting ad said that the productive discussion will enhance their collaboration on several matters. They also held talks about the innovative ways to tackle some of the challenges facing Barbados, the Caribbean region and The Commonwealth.

She said,” It was a real pleasure to welcome my sister, Patricia Scotland to Ilaro Court yesterday, where we had a courtesy call to discuss the Bridgetown Initiative, and how we can find innovative ways to tackle some of the challenges facing Barbados, the Caribbean region and The Commonwealth.”

She also highlighted that the meeting feature significant discussions on several agendas and initiatives which could affect the small island developing states. CSG Scotland also talked about the state conference in Antigua in May and also pushed towards a fully ‘smart” government.

CSG Patricia Scotland noted,” No visit to beautiful Barbados would be complete without seeing my dear sister Mia Amor Mottley and her amazing team. We had a wonderful discussion about her Bridgetown initiative, the small states conference in Antigua in May, and her push towards a fully ‘smart’ government.”

CSG Sctoland also expressed pleasure in visiting Caribbean to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth where she participated in a series of meetings. She said that the discussion with PM Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica and PM Mottley has remained quite successful.

The meeting featured a discussion on matters related to mobilizing greater international support to help the Caribbean tackle the climate crisis.