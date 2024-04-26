PM Mia Mottley appreciates regional ferry system, calls it great help for West Indies cricket

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley appreciated the regional ferry system and referred to it as a great help for West Indies cricket players and fans during the game.

Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley appreciated the regional ferry system and referred to it as a great help for West Indies cricket players and fans during the game. Addressing the CARICOM Regional Cricket Conference in Trinidad, she said that the service would serve as the possible solution to the expenditure of regional travel.

She asserted that there is a need to enhance the regional travel which is a great challenge nowadays for the entire community, quoting the benefits of the ferry service. PM Mottley cited,” I believe that the regional ferry system on which the government of Trinidad, Barbados, and Guyana have been working efficiently will surely assist both cricketers and fans in traveling within the Caribbean.”

She said that the hosting of the T20 World Cup would bring massive tourists to the Caribbean, which would benefit the economy, and there is a need for proper planning of their travel from one country to another. PM Mottley also lauded the Cricket West Indies authorities for their negotiation of smooth travelling across the region.

Highlighting the significance of the ferry service, the prime minister added that air travel could not be convenient for the countries as it is not going to be sustainable in terms of the level of the base. So the negotiation level needs to be strengthened and include the ferry service for more convenience.

She added, ”I am hoping that the ferry travel could bring greater access to the commodity of sports which will benefit not just of the cost of travel for cricketers but also creating the fanbase that can travel with the cricket.”

The two-day conference will conclude on Friday with the speech of former West Indies captain Brian Lara who will outline several aspects of the world cup.

Barbados, Trinidad, Guyana, Saint Lucia, and Antigua and Barbuda are all set to host matches of the T20 World Cup, which will kickstart in June 2024. The finals of the tournament will be held in Barbados and aimed at inviting massive number of the tourists from across the globe.

The hosting of the cricket tournament will bring great opportunities for the locals of the Caribbean and flourishes the small businesses.