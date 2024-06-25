PM Drew emphasizes deep-rooted connections between two countries during meeting with President

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew emphasized the deep-rooted connections shared between St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan during his meeting with President Lai Ching-te on Monday

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew emphasized the deep-rooted connections shared between St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan during his meeting with President Lai Ching-te on Monday. Both leaders explored new ways of enhancing cooperation across various sectors and further deepened their mutual interests.

During the meeting, the partnership between the two countries which have marked over forty years have been recognized and noted that the long-standing ties were built on the principles of democracy, mutual respect, and shared values.

Prime Minister Dr Drew also took an opportunity to talk about the future plans of St Kitts and Nevis in sectors such as healthcare and sustainability. Both countries have also discussed the success of the agreement signed for the new climate-smart JNF General Hospital which will become the flagship hospital in the country.

The hospital will also play a pivotal role in establishing a comprehensive “health city” in St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to redefine healthcare accessibility and quality. PM Drew invited President Lai to officially open the hospital upon its completion.

The project is being undertaken in St Kitts and Nevis with the collaboration between Taiwan’s Overseas Engineering and Construction Company (OECC) due to which PM Drew extended gratitude. He said that their continuous support for their healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Ching-te lauded the ongoing partnership between the two countries and talked about the new avenues that would be open in education, renewable energy, and technology.

Notably, Prime Minister Drew arrived in Taiwan on Saturday and became the first prime minister to receive a grand welcome with the Military Honours Ceremony since the swearing-in of President Ching-te.

The ceremony was held at the Presidential Office in Taipei on Monday and further, the first State Banquet was also hosted for the delegation of St Kitts and Nevis. The delegation attended the ceremony where PM Drew addressed the guests and said that their visit holds great significance to further solidify their ties which have been built over more than four decades.



Along with that, the meeting was also held between Prime Minister Drew and Chia Lung-lin- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan. The discussion featured topics such as healthcare, renewable energy, development, and technology.

The leaders have also focused on the ways of enhancing both countries’ capacity to provide AI development opportunities and highlighted the potential for ICT integration in healthcare.

Taiwan leaders extended their support to the country in their several developmental projects and enhanced their digital transformation systems. The meeting also emphasized that energy and healthcare will bring significant development and changes to St Kitts and Nevis.

Following the meeting, a dinner was also held for Prime Minister Dr Drew and First Lady Diani Prince-Drew.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr Drew and his delegation visited MINIWIZ Co Ltd in Taiwan on Monday where they discussed the areas of collaboration. The visit also featured a discussion on the ways of turning waste into valuable recycled materials and creating their own building materials from softer, reusable substances.

Besides this, the delegation of PM Drew comprised First Lady Diani Prince-Drew, Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley, and Minister of Foreign Affairs- Dr Denzil Douglas.