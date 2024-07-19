PM Drew emphasize sustainable farming during his visit to Bayford’s farm  

The Prime Minister, Terrance Drew recently visited the Bayford farm in St. Peter’s along with other members of the delegation including Minister of Agriculture, Samal Duggins who led a distinguished delegation from Southern University.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Prime Minister, Terrance Drew recently visited the Bayford farm in St. Peter’s along with other members of the delegation including Minister of Agriculture, Samal Duggins who led a distinguished delegation from Southern University. The visit on Thursday revolved around touring the livestock farm.

Other ministers including the members of agricultural ministry, the embassy of the republic of China (Taiwan), and Hadiya Claxton, special envoy for investment, development and international business relations also accompanied the prime minister.

During the visit, the prime minister also recalled his childhood memories stating his happy moments he spent in Bayford’s as he belongs to St Peter’s. the minister stated;

“I am from St. Peter’s and spent a lot of happy childhood days at Bayford’s. It is a place that means a lot to the people of St. Peter’s and it was my commitment to revive it.” The minister further praised the work which has been done at the farm stating, “I am pleased to say that we are well on our way.”

Samal Duggins, the minister of Agriculture, for Saint Kitts and Nevis stated the purpose of travel of the authorities highlighting, the opportunity for advancing the skillset of the agricultural work force. Duggins further emphasized the aim for improving the country’s economy through diverse agricultural practices, highlighting it as a critical step towards ensuring a sustainable growth.

The minister for agriculture then stated the increase in employability through projects like Bayford Livestock Farm and the Poultry hatchery which further implements innovation and provides food security. According to the Minister, coordinated efforts with educational institutions and foreign partners will boost the agriculture sector while laying the groundwork for economic development.

“I am enthusiastic about the progress we are making and the collaborative efforts that lie ahead, which will undoubtedly enhance our agricultural sector and help us achieve our 25 by 25 agenda” the minister noted.