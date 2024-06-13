Out of this World Party to be held in Saint Lucia ahead of ICC T20 World Cup

As the games of the ICC T20 World Cup have been approaching Saint Lucia, the “Out of this World” party is all set to welcome players and tourists from across the globe

Castries, Saint Lucia: As the games of the ICC T20 World Cup have been approaching Saint Lucia, the “Out of this World” party is all set to welcome players and tourists from across the globe. The party will be held on June 15 and 17, 2024 for entertainment purposes ahead of the staging of the matches at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

The gates of the stadium will be opened at 5: 30 pm and the matches will be started at 7: 30 pm. The first match will be held between Australia and Scotland on Saturday, June 15, 2024. The party will kickstart with the performance of DYP and Imran Nerdy who will showcase the culture and heritage of Saint Lucia.

The price of the ticket for the general admission will be US$12 or US$25 and for the party stand will be US$100. The event will be held with the sponsorship of Emirates, Aramco, Coca Cola and IndusInd Bank.

In addition to that, the second day of the party will be held on June 17, 2024, ahead of the match between West Indies and Afghanistan. The gates of the party will be opened at 6: 30 om and the match will be started at 8: 30 pm at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

The price of the ticket for the general admission will be US$12 or 25 and the price for the party stand will be US$100. The performers such as Aidonia, JW, Ricky T, and Shemmy J will entertain the audience at the part that will enhance the cultural presence of Saint Lucia.

The tickets for the party will be available at the stand where the matches will take place. The first match will be held between Australia and Scotland with an entry ticket of $100 at the party stand. The second match will be held between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands with a party ticket of $100 on June 16, 2024.

On June 17, 2024, the match will be held with a price ticket of $100. For June 19, 2024, the price of the tickets will be $100, for June 21, 2024, the price for the ticket will be $25 and for June 24, 2024, the price of the tickets will be $200.

The matches of the ICC T20 World Cup Tournament will be held at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground as recently, the ground has undergone a major transformation. Several facilities have been renovated to enhance the quality of the ground.