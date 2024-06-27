First Tropical Cyclone for 2024 Hurricane Season threatening Caribbean region

The first Tropical Cyclone of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been posing threats to the Caribbean region and is expected to become better

Caribbean: The first Tropical Cyclone of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been posing threats to the Caribbean region and is expected to become better. With a chance of 40% in the formation of a cyclone in seven days, the wave will be an issue for the region around the middle of next week.

According to the Met Department, the tropical wave has been located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It has been producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms with the tropical depression which could form over the tropical Atlantic by the end of the week or this weekend.

The system has further been moving westward at 15 to 20 mph with the formation chance through 48 hours or in the seven days with 10 to 40 percent.

In addition to that, the tropical waves have been moving to the Western Caribbean Sea, producing gusty winds across countries such as Tobago and Grenada earlier this week. Tropical Wave 15 is set to move across the country on Friday and the met department has been focusing their attention on Tropical Wave 16.

For the Caribbean region, the main threat will remain heavy rainfall and locally gusty winds and the overall heavier rainfall and stronger winds remain north of Trinidad and Tobago. The tropical depression could also form over the tropical Atlantic by the end of the week or this weekend as the system has been posing threats to the entire region.

In addition to that, a tropical disturbance is forecast to near the Windward Islands from Sunday night and the forecast models are enthusiastic about development with much of the intense weather. The winds will also remain north of both Trinidad and Tobago with unusually favourable conditions, strong winds, heavy rainfall, and rough seas.

The conditions are likely to kick off next week across the Windwards and the region has been struggling with the heavy rainfall.