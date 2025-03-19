Tragic plane crash in Caribbean Sea claims life of popular Musician

A passenger plane travelling from Roatan to Honduran’s mainland crashed in Caribbean Sea, quickly after taking off and reportedly 12 people have lost their lives. Among those dead, included a famous musician Aurelio Martinez who belonged to Honduran.

According to reports, the crashed plane belongs to Lanhsa Airlines. Eyewitnesses revealed that the aircraft made a sharp turn to its right, plunging directly into the waters. As soon as the accident took place, the authorities responded and performed the rescue operations.

Five people were rescued, while one of the passengers went missing, the local authorities revealed. They further stated that it was difficult to access the accident site because there were 30ms of rocks, making it difficult for them to walk or swim and pull everyone out to safety.

Moreover, the accident took place in night which made it difficult for divers to rescue due to zero visibility. The videos of the horrific accident are circulating all over the internet, while Aurelio Martinez’ family has been mourning his death.

Martinez’ nephew stated that they are devastated with his death as he was the pillar of the family. Martnez who was 55 when he died and belonged to African and indigenous heritage.

Martinez in 2005, joined politics and made history as the first afro-honduran to be elected in the national congress. However, in 2008 he made a comeback, when one of his fellow musician friends died at the age of 48.

Following his death, his fans were seen extending their wishes towards him. A user named Shug Gallagher wrote, “So sorry to hear this sad news Peter, sending my condolences to you and all his Family.”

Another user wrote, “I have such deep respect for the deep respect you have and share for your colleague musicians. I never feel like you see them as anything but equals rather than side (wo)men. RIP. Best to you in your time of mourning.”

“I’m very sorry to learn of his death, a tragic accident. My deepest condolences his family and friends and musical community. May he rest in peace,” wrote Lori Benson.