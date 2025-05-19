Gabby Fe claps back at trolls with Rap after viral ‘Grave’ controversy

Trinidad and Tobago: Gabby Fe, the influencer who went viral on the internet for claiming that she pooped on a grave during the Trinidad carnival, has given a befitting reply to the trolls through her new rap song. She shared the song on her social media, stating that the song is for all those who told her to get out of the country following the incident.

“Let me tell you something now. I, I'm not leaving the country. And, oh, no, no. You can't make me,” the influencer stated.

Gabby Fe, further stated that the internet thinks that they could troll and bully her, but her self-esteem and confidence is high key. She continued adding that people could catch her at Times square and Nike, but the truth is that everyone wants to be like her that is why they are trolling.

She also shared one of the encounters in public in her short rap song, where she stated that every time she gets to the grocery store, people click her, just because they recognize her and called the act, “Shit”.

“Every time you see me in the grocery store, you want to pick because you recognize me? Shit. Top him in the comments crazy. I know you hating, but I'm still too sexy,” she stated.

Notably, the influencer went viral all over the internet, not just across Trinidad and Tobago but throughout the Caribbean. The internet hyped up so much as the influence herself agreed that she pooped on someone else’ grave during the Trinidad carnival, and later also shared a video in which she detailed the entire incident.

Since then, she has been receiving a lot of trolls and hatred online. However, after releasing a new rap song on her Facebook, the influencer is again receiving hatred online.

A user named Vasha Ramkhelwan wrote, “Imagine an entire country begging you to leave and you still not budging. Very much American mentality, boldface too bad.”

Another user stated, “Miss lady is ALYUH you not trini you can’t even spell our slangs correctly secondly go home. Yeah we have a right to be here we born here.”

“You guys keep getting vex with her but she is trolling us for views same thing Zoe doing they not getting this attention where they from,” wrote Ezekiel Thomas on Facebook.