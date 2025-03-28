Dominica’s Loubiere to Grand Bay Road undergoing rapid transformation: PM Skerrit

The project involves the renovation of 11km of road from Loubiere Bridge to Grand Bay, with a cost of over 135 million EC dollars, co-financed by the Caribbean Development Bank and the UK government.

The Loubiere to Grand Bay Road project is making rapid progress, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit emphasized while sharing an update through his social media. Sharing the update through photographs from the construction site and PM Skerrit emphasized that the new project is aimed at improving connectivity and enhancing access to the communities.

Under this project, 11 KM of road from Loubiere Bridge to Grand Bay is being renovated. The approximate cost of the project is over 135 hundred million EC dollars and is co-financed by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Government of the United Kingdom, under the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF).

According to the glimpse shared by the PM, most of the part affected by landslides or flooding has been improved and repaired. Some sections of the road were fully or partially constructed highlighting that the project is going under rapid construction.

The roads have been widened for an ease of access which further enhances connectivity and helps in commuting between the two destinations. The road enhancement over time has attained a significant milestone and appears to be completed soon, as the progress is made.

Under this project five bridges will be constructed to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and will also feature enhanced slope management systems to ensure proper drainage and safer travel.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the road rehabilitation project took place in September 2024, at a special event held by PM Skerrit where he addressed the citizens and shed light on its importance. The construction of this project is taking place in different stages with the phase one focused on the development of 10km of the road, its widening and realignment.

The project will provide a major boost to local farmers, and the surrounding communities to connect better with each other, and have a reliable source of travel. The construction of Loubiere to Grand Bay Road in Dominica marks as a grand project and apart from this the government has actively been engaged in improving other roads including West Coast, Lyle Road, and East Coast Road.