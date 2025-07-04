Tropical Wave to Impact Trinidad and Tobago with Heavy Showers and Thunderstorms

Trinidad and Tobago: A Tropical Wave is expected to cross Trinidad and Tobago and the Windward Islands early this morning causing intense rainfall and wet conditions throughout.

As per the reports from the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service, the highest probabilities for a thunderstorm are likely to develop most probably early in the morning in the southeast to south to southwest coastal and near offshore areas of Trinidad. The tropical wave is expected to hit the northeastern to near eastern coastal and offshore areas of Tobago as well.

The report further outlines that heavy showers could develop inland, as the morning progresses and then particularly head towards Trinidad, where it could increase to medium.

The hurricane seasons this year is quiet in the Atlantic for now, with minimal disruptions since its start. However, the Pacific has been experiencing an intense season this year with two major hurricanes formed with Hurricane Erick being a monstrous category 4 disaster hitting the island.

Erick destroyed the coast of Mexico and caused intense damage throughout the country. Apart from Erick, the tropical formations in the pacific remains very active since the start of this year’s hurricane season. While the Atlantic remains quite for now, there are high chances that the people in Caribbean could see more storms coming as the season goes ahead.

Last year, during this time Hurricane Beryl passed the islands across Caribbean causing intensive damage to the island countries including Grenada, St Vincent and Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and more. The intense damage costed millions of dollars to the people of Caribbean.